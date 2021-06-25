Top
One held for selling adulterated milk in Mumbai's Dindoshi area

 The Hawk |  25 Jun 2021 6:24 AM GMT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai crime branch arrested one for selling adulterated milk here in the Dindoshi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akbar Pathan informed on Thursday.


The crime branch has seized 248 litres of adulterated milk from the possession of the accused.


"We have seized 248 litres of adulterated milk, and arrested one person from the Dindoshi area. The accused used to mix contaminated water into milk packets of various brands, namely Amul Taaza."


A case has been filed against the accused.


The official further informed that as per the preliminary investigation, the accused had been selling adulterated milk for some 5-6 months now.


Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)


