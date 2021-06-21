Raut assures Maha Vikas Aghadi stands united, says attempts to break alliance will go in vain

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Assuring that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance stands united and is committed to complete its 5-year term in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the attempts to break the alliance will go in vain.





This comes amid growing discontent in Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially Congress which indicated that it may opt for fighting the elections separately.





"The parties in MVA - Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - support the Chief Minister. They are standing together and will remain together. We are committed to run the government for five years," Raut said.





Hitting out at the opposition, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Outsiders who want to form government in the state and are restless after losing power may try but the alliance will continue. People may try to break Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP but they would not succeed," he said.





Earlier in the day, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap confirmed that the party will contest the BMC elections alone and not with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.





Congress Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole had on Sunday said that the three-party MVA alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, was formed in Maharashtra for five years and it is not a permanent fixture.





Patole on June 14, too, indicated that the party will contest the next Assembly polls alone and not as partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance.





Reacting to the indication, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, said that people would "beat with chappals" those who only talk about contesting polls alone without offering solutions to people's problems.





The Congress is a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which also comprises Shiv Sena and NCP. The Maharashtra government is headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.





When asked regarding the letter of the Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray where Sarnaik had urged Thackeray to come to terms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former alliance partner BJP, Raut said, "This is his opinion but the role of the party is decided by the party chief Uddhav Thackeray after discussing with all."





Taking a jibe on the opposition, Raut said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the opposition leaders should perform Shavasana. (ANI)



