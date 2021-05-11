No Reservation For Maratha

New Delhi (The Hawk): Great relief for the Government! No more headache/s for the Government unnecessarily. No reservartion for Maratha. Thanks to the Supreme Court. Shivaji's two descendants, Udayanraje and Sambhajiraje, front runners in vociferously demanding OBC status for their Maratha brethren, are now evincing themselves to be sheer headache for their own parties as the latter too do not want OBC, The Maraths…no way. But since both both are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maratha and an OBC himself according to his current descendants, they are not being sidelined as well but this nis for sure they are not being heeded to and thus, the Supreme Court decision against the Marathas have been favourably lapped in by the political parties' Marathas including their most front-ranking well known compatriot Sharad Pawar who is pin drop silent on no reservation for the Marathas. To his confidantes, he confide that let Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants take care of such a "trivial, flimsy, largely irrelevant issue" at a time when the government is totally engrossed in sorting out far more grievous issues which are affecting the country awfully.

The decision of the Supreme Court to quash the Maharashtra law on reservations for Marathas undoubtedly initially indicated a crisis for the community, as well as the politics of the Maharashtra state. Beyond that, at a more serious level, it also signified a deadlock of our political imagination as a democratic collectivity towards meaningful implementation of affirmative action. …But not now.

A few years ago, the many Maratha groups organised 57 massive silent rallies in every big and small town of Maharashtra over their demand for reservations. Each rally consisted of hundreds of thousands of Maratha youth who vouched for an assertive, and yet silent, 'non-political' protest both against the government and elite Marathas. There were loud proclamations of community solidarity, and the visible symbols of the marches contained multiple subtexts of Maratha deprivations, desperations, and aspirations of domination.

Marathas are a large agrarian Shudra community in Maharashtra, constituting nearly 30 per cent of the state's population. Getting the hang why most prominent Maratha Sharad Pawar is steering clear of it all! Maharashtra's economic development, to a large extent, depends on the well-being of Pawar-led this community, along with other Shudra agrarian communities. The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court while striking down the 16 per cent reservation given by the state government has said that the latter had not cited any extraordinary conditions before allowing this reservation over and above the 50 per cent quota stipulated in the Mandal judgment of 1992. The court did not take into account the caste varna system, which still functions against the idea of equality even in the case of a major agrarian community such as the Marathas.

The Marathas seem to have realised that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power since 2014, the community is still confined to the varna inequities. They could not compete with the Dwijas (the non-Shudra upper castes) in all-India services or in state services, one of the avenues available to them for their socio-economic upliftment.

Many agrarian Shudra communities in India, like Marathas, Jats, Gujjars, Patels, Reddys, Kamms, Nairs among others, did not opt to be included in the Backward Class list in 1992. But some of them now realise that they cannot compete with the Dwijas (Brahmins, Banias, Kayasthas, Khatris and Ksatriyas) who had the historical resource of education in Sanskrit, Persian and English for a long time.

Now over to the current two descendants of Shivaji : Sambhajiraje is a Rajya Sabha BJP MP and his criticism of the Maratha reservation policy of Devendra Fadnavis has left some leaders disappointed. Udayanraje Bhosale, an NCP MP from Satara often puts his party in an awkward and embarrassing situation.

Udayanraje Bhosale, an NCP MP from Satara and the 13th descendant of Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji, often puts his party in an awkward and embarrassing situation. Not to be outdone, another descendant from Shivaji's lineage, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, is now becoming a headache for the party he is associated with – BJP – continuously criticising the BJP-led the then state government with the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the helm, as far as its reservation policy goes.

The two dynasts from 17th century Maratha king's lineage – Udayanraje (53) from Satara kingdom and Sambhajiraje (48) from Kolhapur – are a big draw among Marathas; which is why both the NCP and BJP have inducted them.

However, both are now seen as "problem" for the respective parties. Sambhajiraje is a Rajya Sabha MP and his criticism of the Maratha reservation policy of Devendra Fadnavis has left some leaders disappointed.

Fadnavis government recently granted 16 per cent reservation to Marathas for education and jobs. Sambhajiraje said the present policy by the Fadnavis government does not include free education to students till graduation or Class 12th. "It has several flaws and is not as per the Rajashri Shahu," said Sambhajiraje, demanding that every student should be offered free education.

It was Shahu Maharaj, an erstwhile king of Kolhapur, who first offered reservation to downtrodden in 1907. Sambhajiraje's remarks came against the backdrop of 16-year-old boy from Osmanabad who committed suicide.

Ironically, Sambhajiraje and his family controls educational institutes in Pune which do not offer "free education" to students so far.

Low profile and soft spoken, Sambhajiraje unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur in 2009. The face of Maratha protest for reservation in 2016-17, Sambhajiraje was offered the RS ticket by the BJP from the president's quot.

While the BJP did not officially react to Sambhajiraje's remarks, two leaders HT spoke to said on the condition of anonymity that such demands may revive unrest in the state.

"Sambhajiraje is making remarks to retain his support base after Maratha reservation wave has ebbed. Sambhajiraje is demanding free education knowing it is not possible," said Prakash Pawar, professor, political science, Shivaji University.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Udayanraje, a three-time MP, has been a perennial trouble maker and has caused much heartburn among party leaders. Recently, Udayanraje targeted senior NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar over diversion of water to Baramati to keep "masters" happy. Udayanraje's remarks also created embarrassing situation for party chief Sharad Pawar.

Miffed over remarks, Nimbalkar asked party to reign in Uadayanraje. "Please control your MP or allow us to leave party," Nimbalkar had said.

Having played a mass-mobilisation role in the Hindutva movement in Maharashtra, the Marathas aspired to get their share in Delhi's power pie if the BJP combine formed the government. But that clearly did not happen — the Marathas seem to have realised that they are nowhere in Delhi and their power influence is limited to Maharashtra. Not just the Marathas but many other agrarian Shudra communities who remained outside the Mandal list have a similar realisation.

From the same state of Bombay, before its division into Maharashtra and Gujarat, Brahmins and Baniyas emerged as national leaders, top bureaucrats, scientists and intellectuals. But the Marathas did not get to share the Delhi power. Though among the Shudras, Sardar Patel did emerge as a national leader from the Patidar community, no Maratha could. The Marathas now feel that such a top man/woman was not allowed to emerge during the freedom struggle and even later, till now by the Dwijas. Not a single Maratha is allowed to reach at the top. They are confined to agrarian production, agribusiness and local power with a new definition of unified Hindu. Marathas are used mostly as muscle power against the minorities.

After the exception of Mahatma Phule, who emerged as an early intellectual from the Kumbi Maratha community, India saw a stream of Brahmin leaders and intellectuals in the subsequent years from the Bombay province. While Mahadev Govind Ranade, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi (of Bania background) emerged from one stream, V.D. Savarkar, K.B. Hedgewar, M.S. Golwalkar and now Mohan Bhagwat came from the Hindutva stream — all Maharashtrian Brahmins and powerful national leaders.

The Marathas have not produced English-educated top national leaders and high intellectuals. This proves they were/are educationally backward. The Shudras, historically, were not supposed to learn, read or write Sanskrit. This historical limitation got carried to Persian learning as well during the Muslim rule. Even the modern English medium education eluded the Marathas — true of all the regional Shudra communities, except the Nairs of Kerala.

That then clearly explains why Shivaji's descendants today are still fighting for 'reservation' status for their Maratha brethren.