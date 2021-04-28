Pune: Undertrial COVID-19 positive prisoner jumps to death at Sassoon hospital

Pune: An undertrial prisoner, booked in multiple cases, allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Tuesday where she was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.The accused identified as Deepti Kale was a practicing advocate in Pune court and was booked in multiple cases earlier. She was arrested by the Police earlier in the month.

While in Police custody, she was tested positive for covid-19 and was being treated at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

