Plea in SC seeks judicial probe into oxygen leak at Nashik hospital

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial probe into the incident in a Nashik hospital, where 24 patients were killed due to an oxygen leak.

The plea filed by NGO Save Them India Foundation, through advocate Vishal Tiwari, sought direction from the top court to constitute a three-member commission, under the chairmanship of a former judge of the top court to probe the incident.

"The country is witnessing deficiency pertaining to the medical equipment along with failed distribution policy leading to greater consequences and on the other hand, negligent action of the hospital authorities leading to leakage of oxygen and death of Covid patients," said the plea.

The petitioner also contended that direction should be issued to initiate policies and guidelines for the channelised, and administered distribution of medical equipment.

"Such situation has led to the violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of this country prima facie the right to health care right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," added the plea.

The plea also sought an FIR in the matter under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a horrific incident, at least 22 Covid-19 patients on ventilator support died at a Nashik public hospital after an abrupt drop in pressure due to leakage in oxygen supplies, and two others succumbed later.

The tragedy occurred at the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital run by the BJP-controlled Nashik Municipal Corporation, which is among the biggest civic bodies, and in one of the worst Covid-19 hotspots in the state.

The plea also argued that a technical committee should be set up to monitor the medical equipment crisis.

—IANS



