Only vehicles with colour-coded stickers allowed on Mumbai roads

Mumbai: The red, green and yellow stickers that emergency and essential service vehicles need to sport as part of an initiative to curb traffic on Mumbai roads during the coronavirus-induced 'break the chain' restrictions will have to be prepared by vehicle owners and won't be provided by police, an official said on Sunday.

Under the initiative, vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, and those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will use green stickers.

People employed in essential services, such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments, will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles.

In a video message on Sunday, the first day of the drive, Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said vehicle owners must cut a piece of paper of the appropriate colour in a radius of six inches and paste it on the windscreen and rear glass.

The police will not provide such stickers, he asserted.

Meanwhile, top officials were seen on the roads of the metropolis on Sunday checking the implementation of the system, with commissioner Hemant Nagrale visiting Dahisar and Mulund entry points.

