NCB Mumbai registers 2 cases against 'drug mafias' in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Branch registered two cases against the drug mafias in the city and seized 30 grams of drugs from them.

NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, launched three operations in various places of Mumbai and registered two cases in a short duration of 12 hours on Thursday.

In these operations, NCB Mumbai intercepted 6 persons at various locations and seized a total of 123 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity), 30 gram curated Marijuana (buds), Mephedrone and Hashish in small quantity on Thursday. Interrogation of the said cases is going on.

In the first operation, on the basis of intelligence developed, NCB Mumbai seized 70 blots of LSD, 30 gram curated Marijuana (buds) and Charas and intercepted Zaid Rana and Sonu Faiz at Oshiwara, Mumbai.

In follow-up action, NCB Mumbai intercepted one person namely Shubham Savardekar along with a small quantity of Hashish near Movie Tower, Back Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), Mumbai.

NCB Mumbai registered the case on the same.

In the second operation, on the basis of intelligence developed, NCB Mumbai, seized 53 blots of LSD (Commercial Quantity) 10.2 grams Mephedrone and intercepted 3 persons namely Ravi Waghela, Harshad Waghela, Sharad Pargi at Manvel Pada Road, Virar (E), Mumbai.

NCB Mumbai registered the case on the same. (ANI)