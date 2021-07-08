Nashik reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Nashik: The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday rose to 3,95,706 with the addition of 178 cases, health officials said. As the virus claimed the lives of 10 more patients, the death toll in the district went up to 8,404, they said. A total of 219 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, taking the recovery count of Nashik to 3,85,488. With 7,103 tests conducted on Wednesday, the overall test count mounted to 20,34,812, the officials said. PTI



