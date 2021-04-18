3 held as NCB raids multiple locations in Mumbai, drugs seized

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons on Sunday after conducting raids at various locations in Mumbai and seized drugs from their possession.

The raids took place at Agripada, Nagpada, and Badlapur.According to NCB sources, the agency seized large quantities of drugs from the possession of the arrested people. Further details are awaited.

In order to control drug menace in the state, the agency has been rigorously conducting such raids in the past few weeks.

Earlier on April 15, NCB arrested two drug peddlers from a hydroponic weed manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Dombivli. (ANI)