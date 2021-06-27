Nagpur inspector booked on woman homeguard's complaint

Nagpur: The senior inspector of Yashodhara police station in Nagpur was booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman homeguard, after which he was placed under suspension by higher authorities, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Ashok Meshram has been accused of behaving inappropriately with a 24-year-old homeguard, and a case was filed after he called her to his cabin for some chore on Wednesday evening, the official said.

'The homeguard narrated this incident to her mother, who complained to Zone V DCP Neelotpal. After the issue was brought to the notice of Nagpur Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, he transferred Meshram to the control room and then placed him under suspension. A case of molestation has been lodged against him in Yashodhara police station,' the official informed.

—PTI