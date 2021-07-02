Mumbai: Rape accused escapes police custody in Charkop

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A man who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor, escaped from the Mumbai police van in the Charkop area of Kandivali West, while he was being taken to Court after his COVID test on Wednesday.





As per the official statement of Mumbai police, another case has been registered against accused Avinash Yadav and a search has been initiated to trace and arrest him.





"On Wednesday, when he was being taken to court after the routine COVID-19 rapid antigen test, the accused jumped off the Police vehicle at Kandivali signal in Mumbai and fled," police said.





The accused Avinash Yadav was held for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl under POCSO charges on June 26. Police had his custody till Wednesday. (ANI)



