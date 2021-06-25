Mumbai police book builders Shrikant Paranjape, Shashank Paranjape, others in cheating case

Pune (Maharashtra): Mumbai police on Thursday registered a case against builders Shrikant Paranjape, Shashank Paranjape and others for allegedly indulging in cheating and forgery in business.





While speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Mumbai Police DCP Manjunath Singe said, "A case has been registered under sections 406, 420, 464, 467, 468 among others in Vile Parle Police station in Mumbai by a 70-year-old woman against builders Shrikant Paranjape, Shashank Paranjape and an individual named R Patil for indulging in cheating and forgery in business activities."





"Based on the complaint of the woman, the Mumbai Police brought the Paranjpe brothers from Pune to Mumbai late at night," he said.





"The complainant has also named Madhav Paranjape and Raghavendra Pathak in her complaint. There was a similar case of cheating and forgery registered against the accused in January 2020. Probe underway in that case as well," the DCP added.





According to the police, the investigation is still in its initial stages. For now, both the brothers have been called for questioning. Both the brothers are accused of cheating the woman on the basis of forged documents. Mumbai Police is investigating further in this matter. (ANI)



