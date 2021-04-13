Mumbai Police suspends Sachin Waze's subordinate Riyazuddin Qazi

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday suspended Riyazuddin Qazi, an assistant inspector, a day after he was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Qazi was a subordinate of the suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

"API Riyazuddin Qazi has been suspended after he was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Antilia bomb scare conspiracy yesterday," Mumbai Police said.

The NIA on Sunday arrested Qazi and produced him before a holiday court in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

As per sources, Qazi faces charges of destroying important evidence. Qazi was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March.

Sources said that Qazi destroyed vital evidence related to the case such as a fake number plate and, Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the Society of Sachin Waze's residence. He was seen in several garages where he got fake number plates made and later confiscated the DVRs from all the garages and destroyed them.

Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

On April 15, Waze was produced before a special NIA court that sent him to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Amb's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside tilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

—ANI