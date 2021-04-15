Mumbai, Nagpur streets deserted as Section 144 imposed

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Streets wore a deserted look in Mumbai and Nagpur following the imposition of Section 144 in the entire state by the Maharashtra government in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.





No person was allowed in a public place without a valid reason. Shops remained closed and streets remained empty in Mumbai. The Dadar area in the city witnessed low footfall.



Meanwhile, in Nagpur, the curfew-like restrictions minimised the presence of people on the roads and streets.

To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from 14 April. The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday at 7 am on 1 May. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister announced.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

The guidelines stated that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state. Local train and bus services will be allowed for essential services only and hotels and restaurants will allow only take-away home deliveries. Petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI, and construction work will continue to function. (ANI)