Mumbai sub-inspector first cop to die in Covid 2nd wave

 The Hawk |  12 April 2021 11:29 AM GMT

Mumbai: SI Mohan Dagade (52), posted at the Vakola police station in the city's north-western suburbs for over two years, was admitted to a jumbo Covid-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai for treatment on April 3 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

He died early Monday morning, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-8) Manjunath Singhe confirmed the policeman's demise.

Dagade resided in suburban Andheri with his family members, including two children, the official said.

Last year, two constables and an inspector from the Vakola police station died due to Covid-19, he said.

Over 30 personnel from the Vakola police station had tested positive for the viral infection last year, he added.

—PTI

Updated : 12 April 2021 11:29 AM GMT
Tags:    Mumbai   Covid 2nd wave   SI Mohan Dagade   

The Hawk


