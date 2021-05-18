Two Barges with 410 personnel on board adrift off Mumbai Coast:Navy rescues 60 people, rescue operation on

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Indian Navy on Monday night rescued 60 people out of over 400 onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in a challenging sea conditions as cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' brushed past the western coast.

Two barges with 410 persons on board have gone adrift off the Mumbai coast as the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' over the Arabian Sea intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday.

A total of 60 persons from Barge P305 have been rescued till 2300h on May 17, 42 by INS Kochi and 18 by offshore support vessel Energy Star in extremely challenging sea conditions.

In a tweet by the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, it read, "#CycloneTauktae #Update on Search & Rescue Ops Barge 'P305'. 60 persons rescued so far, incl 18 by offshore support vessel Energy Star in extremely challenging sea conditions. Search & Rescue operations will continue through the night."

"#CycloneTauktae #Update on Search & Rescue Operations - Barge 'P305' 38 personnel rescued so far, #INSKochi and #INSKolkata continue with search and rescue operations in extremely challenging conditions.", tweeted the Indian Navy earlier.

Its warships -- INS Kochi, INS Kolkata -- are undertaking the rescue operations for Barge 'P305' adrift off Heera Oil Fields in Bombay High. Operations being undertaken in extreme weather conditions and very rough seas.

In a separate effort INS Kolkata has rescued two survivors from the life raft of vessel Vara Prabha; and has now joined INS Kochi for the SAR of Barge P305 crew.

The Navy said 'Gal Constructor', a barge with 137 persons onboard ran adrift off Colaba Point due to engine trouble. The vessel has been approached by an emergency towing vessel 'Water Lily'. The barge continues to drift N'ly in view of extreme sea conditions.

The Navy also informed, that these ongoing rescue efforts will be augmented by Indian Naval aircraft and helicopters, weather permitting, at first light on 18 May and the SAR efforts will be continued through the day.

In view of Cyclone Taukate, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani last night held a meeting with officials of the coastal districts of Valsad and Gir Somnath at the State Control Room in Gandhinagar.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state.

"Spoke to the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state of Goa," said the Goa CM in a tweet. He further said that the Home Minister inquired about the damage and assured of full support to the state.

Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)