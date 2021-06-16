Today's Maratha Bosses Puzzled

New Delhi (The Hawk): Today's Maratha bosses Sharad Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, etc are mighty puzzled, lowly, crashed-on-ground-with-thud due to they being now termed as OBC not even Backward or BC.

That means, officially, they are a mere step ahead of SCs, STs, but, below BCs, according to Government of India.



That is turn implies, their reduced --- near elimination --- dominance in front of other castes, thus, ease out from power politics in the state, sheer danger of their plethora of hidden mountainous resources being unearthed, usurped.



Naturally, cutting across their party lines, they now are huddled together seriously attempting to wriggle out of the present imbroglio that is "finishing bthem, their existence".



Since many decades in Maharashtra, Marathas have dominated politics, power, bureaucracy, dominance, superciliousness in all levels from top to bottom in Maharashtra.



Their woes began --- being "all round super bosses" they remained oblivious to the then impending threat to their very existence --- from that day when Maharashtra-synonymous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's direct descendants continued demanding vociferously about all round reservation/s like the SCs, STs, Backwards enjoy because they are all round penury stricken, they are poor, they are helpless.



They thus need to be uplifted via reservations.



It was outrightly pooh-poohed by the powers that be, both in the Maharshtra state and in the Centre as well.



Against that, Shivaji's descendants spearheading the move --- now, aggressive agitations, stirs, recalcitrance threatening to be more intense in the coming days --- growingly became impatient.



As already known, Shivaji Maharaj himself was a Maratha and thus, an OBC, according to his descendants' demand for the Marathas, ironically.



Nonetheless, his direct descendants, now in field for enabling the Marathas to get reservations are Yuvraj Sambhajirao Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale.



Both are interspersed in different political parties and keep them at toes to fulfill their commitments to the Marathas. Despite they being "impediment" to the parties for obvious reasons of asymmetry in caste politics, they are craze among political parties because of their single handed stronghold among the Marathas with whose support, a political party is incapable of being on top in Maharashtra state.



But now that the Marathas are OBC, their leaders' monopoly is over…New era in state politics via new Marathas: Descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, mentioned above.

