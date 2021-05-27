Man held with leopard skin worth Rs 22 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 61-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of leopard skin worth Rs 22 lakh in suburban Bandra here, police said on Thursday.

The Kherwadi police nabbed Manoj Shridhar Badwe, a resident of Dadar, when he had come to deliver the leopard skin in Bandra on Monday, an official said.

The accused had allegedly purchased the skin long ago and was looking to sell the same, the official said.

Bawde has been arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and was remanded to police custody, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

