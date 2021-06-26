Mah: BJP stages protest over OBC quota issue in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation is turning into a hot political issue in Maharashtra as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a 'Rasta Roko Andolan' (road blackade) in Nagpur and across state to press the demand to provide justice to the community.





BJP leaders and thousand of workers gathered at Buldi square and staged a protest throwing vehicular traffic out of gear causing a jam.





The party's OBC members displayed various placards demanding justice to the community.





They said during Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government, Supreme Court has cancelled OBC reservation in local self-governing bodies like Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, and Municipal Council.





However, the MVA government did not do anything and if one looks at the case one can realise that the Maharashtra government is trying to deprive the OBC community of political reservation, they alleged.





—UNI



