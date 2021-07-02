Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 481, death toll by 10

Thane: The coronavirus infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 481 to reach 5,33,047, an official said on Friday.





These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.





As the virus claimed the lives of 10 persons during the day, the death toll in the district mounted to 10,709. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 2.00 per cent, he added.





In neighboring Palghar district, the overall infection count has gone up to 1,16,918, while the death toll is now 2,581, another official said. —PTI



