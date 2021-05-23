Maha: Doctor hit for botched swab sample collection

Palghar: Several people were booked in Virar in Palghar district on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a doctor of a private hospital after their kin faced discomfort while being subjected to an RT-PCR test, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

While collecting samples of a woman, a part of the swab stick broke and remained stuck in her nose, leading to her relatives abusing the paramedical staff and hitting a doctor who arrived at the spot, a Virar police station official said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, and the official said the woman's kin have been charged under various IPC sections but have not been arrested.

—PTI