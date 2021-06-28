Maharashtra: Miscreants play porn video during online class of college, police register case

Top
 The Hawk |  28 Jun 2021 5:08 AM GMT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against unidentified miscreants who allegedly played a porn video during the online class of a college.


An official statement by the Juhu Police stated that miscreants played a porn video during an online class of a college situated in Mumbai's Vile Parle last week.


On the complaint of a college professor, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.


Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)


