Maharashtra: Miscreants play porn video during online class of college, police register case

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against unidentified miscreants who allegedly played a porn video during the online class of a college.





An official statement by the Juhu Police stated that miscreants played a porn video during an online class of a college situated in Mumbai's Vile Parle last week.





On the complaint of a college professor, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.





Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)



