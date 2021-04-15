Maharashtra: Two rescued from Mumbra creek, one still missing

Thane (Maharashtra): Two of three children, who feared drowned in the creek at Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, have been rescued, said police officials.

The incident occurred last night when the trio went to the creek from the side of a railway track and entered the water in the night.

An operation is on to trace third child who is still missing, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mumbra fire brigade personnel and Mumbra police personnel are present at the incident site.

The rescued duo identified as minor -- Dawood Akbar Selafi and Mohim -- has been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)