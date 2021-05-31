Maharashtra extends lockdown in state till June 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by 15 days till June 15.

"Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.



The state government also released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension.

"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," stated the order.

Thackeray also informed that so far as many as 3,000 cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) have been reported in the state.

Maharashtra reported 18,600 new cases of COVID-19, 402 deaths, and 22,532 discharges in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are 2,71,801.

The total number of cases in the state so far is 57,31,815 while the death toll is at 94,844. The total number of recovered cases is 53,62,370 in the state. (ANI)