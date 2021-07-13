Maha: 68 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Raigad Jail

Top
 The Hawk |  13 July 2021 1:10 PM GMT

Alibaug: At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.


The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 centre in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added. Meanwhile, the district administration has identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.

—PTI

Updated : 13 July 2021 1:10 PM GMT
