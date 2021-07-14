Top
Maha: Three injured as slab of building collapses

 The Hawk |  14 July 2021 5:05 AM GMT

Thane: At least three persons, including a seven-year-old girl, were injured when the slab of their flat collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a ground plus five-storey building located in Camp no 2 near a temple, a senior official said.


"The slab collapsed when the building repair work was underway. The injured persons are residents of a ground floor flat. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger," Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam told reporters.


He said a relief and rescue operation was carried out by firemen and RDMC personnel. The building is evacuated by civic authorities.

—PTI

Updated : 14 July 2021 5:05 AM GMT
