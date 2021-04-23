Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased in Palghar hospital fire

Palghar (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the Virar hospital fire incident.

The Cabinet Minister added that those found guilty will not be spared.

"This is a big accident in which 13 people lost their lives. Those found responsible will not be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives," Shinde said today.

He further informed that other patients of the hospital are being shifted to another hospital.

"Probe has been ordered into the matter," the Minister added.

At least 13 patients died today morning after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also ordered an inquiry into the matter. said.

This tragic incident comes just days after 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. (ANI)