Maha: NSG unit official stopped for not wearing mask assaults cops

Aurangabad: A 34-year-old man posted in the Special Rangers Group of the NSG allegedly assaulted some policemen when they stopped him for not wearing face mask in a public place as per COVID-19 protocols here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. An assistant police inspector and two other security personnel were injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday, he said. In the wake of fresh restrictions enforced across the state earlier this week amid fears of a third wave of COVID-19, a team of personnel from Cantonment police station was checking vehicles at the Nagar Naka square. The accused, resident of Adgav Bhumi in Phulambri taluka, was on way to his village along with his brother when the police team stopped him as he was not wearing a face mask, the official said. However, the accused told the policemen that he was working with the NSG (National Security Guard). He then allegedly got into a fight with the policemen and assaulted them, injuring three personnel, the official said. The accused and his brother were taken to the police station.

An offence was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 ((negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said. When contacted, a senior police official here said, "The accused is posted in the Special Rangers Group (of NSG) at Manesar in Haryana. I have spoken to his seniors." PTI



