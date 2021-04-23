Mah hospital fire: PM announces Rs 2 lakh to next of kin

Palghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of the kin of those who have lost their lives in the Hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district in Maharashtra.

While Rs 50,000 would be given to the seriously injured, the information was given in a message by Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit to the media.

The fire at the COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon, the message from the PM stated.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dileep Valse Patil has ordered the Maharashtra DG to carry out a detailed enquiry into the Hospital fire, an official statement said.

