Lockdown-like curbs extended in Maharashtra till June 1

Mumbai: Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of 'sensitive origin' will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

As per the latest order, the Local Disaster Management Authority (DMA) will keep a special vigil on rural markets and APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

If it finds that such places are difficult to manage and ensure discipline, then the local DMA may decide to shut them or impose further restrictions, the government said.

Milk collection, transport and processing will be allowed without restrictions, though its retail trade shall be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery, the order said.

Personnel engaged in airport, port services, and movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment for COVID-19 management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and Metro trains, it said.

The local DMAs have been given powers to impose further restrictions generally or to specific sectors or areas with intimation to the state DMA, and shall give at least 48-hour notice to the public, the order said.

—PTI