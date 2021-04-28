Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said. He was 81.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.

Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".

"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss.

Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.

—PTI