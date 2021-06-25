Top
ED raids Maha's ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence

 The Hawk |  25 Jun 2021 6:06 AM GMT

ED raids Mahas ex-home minister Anil Deshmukhs residence
Nagpur: For the second time in a month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.


The ED team reached Deshmukh's residence with a huge posse of police and central police forces, sparking speculation of further stringent action in the matter.


The senior NCP leader quit his post after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling allegations of corruption against him (Deshmukh).


Further details of the ongoing ED action were awaited.


Updated : 25 Jun 2021 6:06 AM GMT
