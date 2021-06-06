13,659 fresh COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, recovery rate reaches 95.01 pc

Mumbai: As many as 13,659 new coronavirus cases, 300 deaths and 21,776 discharges were registered in Maharashtra on Saturday, according to the state's public health department bulletin.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 58,19,224 while the recoveries touched 55,28,834. A total of 99,512 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

The recovery rate in the state reached 95.01 per cent while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.71 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 866 fresh cases, 28 deaths and 1,045 recoveries.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)