Relatives of Covid-19 deceased try to set fire to hospital in Nagpur; 10 arrested

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 6:31 AM GMT

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Relatives of a woman, who died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur, vandalised the reception area and tried to set it on fire.

The incident took place on Sunday.

DCP Lohit Matani said: "A 29-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 in Hope Hospital. Woman's husband and his friends first argued with doctor and later vandalised hospital's reception area with relatives' help."

"One of them brought petrol and set the reception table on fire. Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished fire. This incident is captured on CCTV. Case registered and 10 of 11 accused arrested," Matani said.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged the hospital's negligence. They have also alleged that after her death the hospital was not handing over the body and demanding payment of around Rs 1.5 lakh.

—ANI

Updated : 5 April 2021 6:31 AM GMT
