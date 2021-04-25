Conduct judicial enquiry into Virar hospital fire: Minister

Thane: Terming the incident of fire at the Virar hospital which claimed at least 15 lives as an unfortunate and serious, Union Minister and RPI-A chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday demanded a judicial enquiry into the same and stringent punishment for the guilty.

Talking to newsmen after a visit to Virar to inspect the status of the charred ICU ward, he expressed concern over rise in such incidents in the state and asked the government to take utmost care of the facilities.

He demanded that the fire audit of all the hospitals in the state should be carried out.

Replying to a poser, the RPI-A chief accused Congress state president Nana Patole of making false allegations against the Centre for the shortages of oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

"Will he demand the resignation of (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray for the failure of the government to curb the pandemic?" he countered.

Mr Athawale also said that he would take up the matter of shortages of oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra with the central government and ensure enough supply, he added.

—UNI