CBI registers case against ex-Maha HM, searches several places

Mumbai: Moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of misuse of office and corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has registered a case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and several others. The probe agency is carrying out searches at several locations here.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS, "The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the corruption allegations against Deshmukh, and searches are underway at various places."

The source said that the agency has named Anil Deshmukh and several others in the FIR.

The source, however, did not reveal about the premises being searched by the CBI.

The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on April 6 after the Bombay High Court asked the agency to probe the allegations of bribery and misuse of office.

Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

--IANS