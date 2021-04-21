Brave Central Railway employee saves life of minor boy

Thane: A pointsman at Vangani railway station on the Central Railway has not only won praises from all corners of the country but also a cash award for his brave act of saving the life of a six-year-old boy, fallen on the tracks, in the nick of time from being run over by a speeding express train.

The pointsman Mayur Shelke saw the boy fell down from the edge of the platform at Vangani railway station on Saturday last. In a split second, he sprinted towards the boy, lifted him up and put him on the platform and also jumped onto the platform just a fraction of seconds before the speeding Udyan Express passed through the station.

The boy along with his blind mother was walking along the edge of the platform when the boy accidentally slipped and fell down on the railway tracks.

Immediately upon the video of the incident went viral on the social media, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took notice of the same and lauded the brave act of the pointsman. He greeted and thanked Mr Shelke on behalf of the Railway family.

He was also immediately felicaited by the general manager at the Central Railway headquarters.

On Tuesday, a communication was sent by the Railway Board to the GM of Central Railway, in which the cash award of Rs 50,000 was announced to the pointsman.

—UNI