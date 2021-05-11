Bombay HC slams DMs for modifying its direction on Covid negative certificate

Panaji: The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Tuesday slammed the district administration for modifying its order on making Covid negative certificates mandatory for persons entering the state.



The HC order comes a day after the state's two District Magistrates issued an order making it mandatory for tourists only to carry Covid negative certificates, even as the HC last week had directed them to make Covid negative certificates to everyone entering the state.









A statement issued by the South Goa Advocates Association, one of the primary petitioners, said that the Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam had assured the Court that the administrative orders would be modified and would be "consistent with the orders of the HC".



"In respect to the supply and availability of oxygen, the High court has directed the Dean of Goa Medical College, Director of Health Services and Goa Association of Resident Doctors to file an affidavit on the issue of supply and Aavailability of oxygen at Goa Medical College, North Goa District Hospital, South Goa District Hospital and Employees' State Insurance hospital," the statement said.

The Goa government has also been directed to file an affidavit on other aspects of Covid management including availability of "ambulances, hearse vans, increase in number of beds, ICU beds, ventilator," the statement said.

—IANS