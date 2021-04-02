Top
Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas express train temporarily suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases

 The Hawk |  2 April 2021 5:14 AM GMT

Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas express train temporarily suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: IRCTC on Thursday said that services of the train Tejas Express Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad have been suspended for one month due to recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, the IRCTC shared a statement that read, "Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month."

"IRCTC is committed in its endeavor to ensure the highest standard of safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers," the statement read.

—ANi

Updated : 2 April 2021 5:14 AM GMT
Tags:    Ahmedabad   Mumbai Tejas express train   COVID-19 cases   

