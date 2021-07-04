Youth Caught With Rs 51 lakh Cash From Somnath Express

Jabalpur: A youth, who was travelling in the Somnath Express train, was caught with Rs 51 lakh in cash by the Railway Protection Force in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The police suspect this to be a case of hawala. The Railway police later handed over the matter to the Income Tax Department.

According to the information received from the office of Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway on Sunday, Sub Inspector of Railway Safety R.K. Chahar, constable Amit Yadav and Shahzad Khan were doing the usual checking at the railway station. They got suspicious of a passenger travelling in train no. 01464, Somnath Express.

When the RPF found the matter to be suspicious, the passenger was taken off the train and questioned, but he could not give a clear answer about the money. The youth was identified as Rajesh Pal, a resident of Bhopal. A total of Rs 50,94,000 has been recovered from him.

The investigation proceedings are being conducted by Assistant Commissioner Yogendra Thakur.--IANS