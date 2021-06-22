Western Railway decides to resume 7 pairs of trains from Indore

Indore: In view of the decline in the COVID-19 cases and the rise in the number of passengers, the Western Railway has decided to resume operating seven pairs of up and down trains from Indore and nearby Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) stations, an official of the WR's Ratlam division said on Tuesday.





These seven pairs of trains will connect Indore and Mhow with Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Daund, Udhampur, Yeshwantpur and Kochuveli, the public relations official said.





Currently, the Railways is operating trains under the special category and only passengers with the confirmed ticket are allowed to board.





On Monday, Indore reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,52,761.





As of Monday, the count of coronavirus positive cases in MP stands at 7,89,350 with 8,786 fatalities, as per the state health department.

—PTI

