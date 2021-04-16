Shivraj Sidelines Shrimant Scindia

New Delhi (The Hawk): 100% all round result giving to the state he administers, masses of all hues loving justifiably all round shrewd Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has neatly sidelined,

dwarfed Shrimant (Maharaja Dhiraj) Jyotiraditya Scindia into his Gwalior-situated sheer cocoon like Raj Prasad utterly humilated, ashamed. So raged, frustrated Scindia is with the BJP having been

openly ditched, betrayed by Shivraj Singh Chauhan with the consent of the BJP High command in Delhi that he, like a toddler in anger, has removed BJP, Madhya Pradesh, Modi, Shah, Nadda, Chauhan from his twitter rightaway and has infused cricket in their place and that too, at a time when there is only virtual cricket due to current Corona pandemic all throughout the world including India which is facing a newest outburst, no holds barred upsurge in it...Interestingly Scindia's home state, thanks to Shivraj Singh's correct machinations well in advance, there is no latest outburst in the ongoing pandemic. In fact, he is doing a commendable job in pre-empting it unlike say in Maharashtra that is literally reeling under the all level outburst of the pandemic forcing another spate of palayan by the Uttar Bharatiya. Chauhan's MP of course is far, far away from it, touch wood, with no signs of it at all. Under the circumstances, Shivraj Singh Chauhan is proving himself to be a full statewide relevant rather be only palace confined like Scindia who amusingly talks of his first interest as cricket not people, masses, his kingdom-people, the state etc related...He is in BJP and thus, he wants BJP should be he and he should be BJP for times to come. But that's not it as he has realised very bitterly but very late till fully slighted by Chauhan at the behest of the BJP which in turn was fully arm twisted by Scindia's "big shot" aunt Vadundhara Raje who simply has been wanting to clip his wings as when in Congress, he always summarily ignored her evincing she was a 'non entity' and now, she is tacitly exhibiting her "Scindia prowess"...expected to come out in the open in the days to come in the ensuing days lock, stock and barrel. Yes, Vasundhara via her party high command is tactfully persuading willing Shivraj Singh Chauhan to slight Jyotiraditya by simply sidelining him. Shivraj Singh has done exactly that but is not speaking anything against Jyotiraditya who's now a sheer 'lone ranger' in the entire BJP-milieu where his own lackeys now turning their back to him realising in BJP, he is an outcast...Ask Congress' Digvijaya Singh who as his royal neighbour commisserates with him.