Rat bites newborn's foot, finger in Indore hospital

Indore: A case of negligence by the hospital authorities has come to light in Indore's largest government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital or M.Y. hospital where a rat allegedly bit the finger and the foot of a newborn.

The hospital management has formed a committee to investigate the matter. According to information received from hospital sources, the child was kept in a nursery located on the first floor of the hospital. The child was not fully developed weighing nearly one kg and four hundred grams.

The matter came to light when Priyanka, the mother of the child, went to feed him milk on Monday morning. Thereafter the staff on duty got the baby examined by a plastic surgeon and after investigation it was confirmed that a toe and a finger of the child have been bitten by a rat.

MY Hospital Superintendent P.S. Thakur said the case will be investigated by a three-member committee.



—IANS