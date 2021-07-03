Police constable commits suicide in MP's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (MP): A 42-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of this home in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Saturday.





Police constable Om Prakash Yadav, who was posted in neighbouring Niwari district, hanged himself using a rope tied to a hook of a ceiling fan at his residence in Chakra square area on Friday night, Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Singh Pawar said.





Yadav had returned home after finishing his duty, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the scene.





A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.





This is the third suicide by a police personnel in Madhya Pradesh in the last 10 days.





Earlier on June 23, a 28-year-old policeman hanged himself in Sagar district, while on June 30, a 31-year-old constable, posted at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence as part of the security team, shot himself with his service revolver at his home in Bhopal.

—PTI

