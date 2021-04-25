MP Home Minister visits oxygen plant in Gwalior; assures no shortage in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with officials of district administration visited an oxygen plant in Gwalior on Saturday and assured no shortage of medical oxygen in the city.

He said, "There is a temporary provision already made. The problems in Gwalior have been sorted out...I believe we can take care of the crisis (shortage of oxygen) now. There won't be any problem."

"Gwalior has sufficient oxygen supply. From this night onwards there will not be a problem of oxygen shortage in Gwalior," said District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases from 8 pm on Saturday as per the Union Health Ministry.

There are 87,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 here has mounted to 4,937 with 74 deaths since 8 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (773) followed by Delhi with 348 daily deaths.

India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)