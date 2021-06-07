Madhya Pradesh: 735 new Covid cases, 42 more deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 735 new COVID cases, 1,934 patient discharges, and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, according to the state government on Sunday.

The cumulative caseload reached 7,85,196 including 10,103 active infections, 7,66,756 discharges and 8,337 deaths.



81,636 tests were conducted in which a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent was recorded.

Meanwhile, Indore's Covid tally reached 1,51,772 after 202 fresh infections were registered on Sunday.

According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer, 1,358 people in the district died due to COVID-19 while 1,49,097 discharged after recovery.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.

The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths. (ANI)