Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son booked for alleged rape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in Indore has registered a police case against the son of a Congress MLA, from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, accusing him of rape, police said on Saturday.

The Women's Police station of Indore on Friday registered the case of rape of the woman who is also associated with the Congress party.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the MLA's son at an event in Indore after which they became friends and the two used to meet on several occasion at her flat in the city. She alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her.

An official of the Women's Police Station, Jyoti Sharma said, "On Friday, the victim who is a resident of Indore came to the police station and said that Karan Morwal who is a resident of Indore became friends with her and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her. The action was non-consensual. We registered a case under section 376 of IPC."

Police said the accused is an office-bearer of Congress and his father is an MLA from the Ujjain district.

A search is underway for the accused, police said. (ANI)