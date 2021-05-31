All MP Govt Officers To Report To Work From June 1

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has mandated 100 per cent attendance of all officers and 50 per cent staff to report to office from June 1, as part of phase-wise unlocking of the state.

According to the instructions issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, except the offices providing essential services, the remaining offices will operate with 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent staff.

Essential services include collectorate, police, disaster management, fire, health and medical education, jail, revenue, drinking water supply, urban administration, rural development, power supply, public transport, treasury and registration, which are already running with 100 per cent capacity.

These instructions will remain effective till June 15, 2021. Instructions have also been issued to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols.

(IANS)