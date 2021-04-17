Kamal Nath urges voters for honest politics in Damoh by-poll

Indore: As soon the polling for the Damoh assembly by-poll started in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Congress leader Kamal Nath urged voters to vote for the politics of honesty and the future of Damoh.

"Prayers to Damoh's public: In the midst of the corona epidemic, this election is a fallout imposed on all of you. This election will decide what kind of politics Damoh wants in the future. You want the pure politics of honesty, or you want the politics of the deal," the former chief minister of the state tweeted.

The seat of Damoh fell vacant after Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned and defected to the BJP in October 2020.

The BJP has now fielded Lodhi against Congress candidate Ajay Tandon.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

—ANI