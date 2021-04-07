Indore's Covid cases surge, positivity rate nears 15 pc

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Covid-19 cases surging across the country, Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday reported a nearly 15 per cent positivity rate.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Amit Malakar, District Covid-19 Nodal Officer said, "The positivity rate of Covid is nearing 15 per cent. In March 2021, only a total of 9913 patients were found Corona positive in the Indore district, whereas 29 people died in the same month of March. In March 2020, however, there were a total of 46 cases found with no deaths."

"On Monday, 805 people were found Covid positive in Indore district taking the total number of Covid cases at 74,029. Of these, 5875 patients continue to be treated in hospitals. However, 977 have succumbed to death."

"Many people have this notion that, because the vaccine is available, they need not adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. It is a wrong approach," he said.

Dr Malakar said that in the 451 vaccine centres "Nearly, 4.61 lakh people have been vaccinated in the area."

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with Health Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of States/UTs of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These states have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. (ANI)